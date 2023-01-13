(The Center Square) – The Commonwealth Court ruled Friday that three special elections will go on as scheduled Feb. 7.
The ruling comes after Republican and Democratic leaders, both of whom claimed authority to set the election date to replace three vacant seats in the chamber, settled a heated dispute to move forward with the date.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, praised the decision, calling the ruling “a victory for democracy.”
“There is no reason to delay these special elections other than partisan politics, and that should never take precedence over the enfranchisement of the 120,000 Pennsylvanians who reside the 34th and 35th legislative districts,” he said.
The dispute began last month when Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, arranged to be sworn in as House leader, despite confusion over which party held the majority.
McClinton then scheduled three special elections for Feb. 7 and Republicans filed a lawsuit to overturn. And, Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, also arranged to be sworn in as the House leader.
Though the November elections gave Democrats 102 seats to Republicans’ 101, Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County died before Election Day, and couldn't be removed from the ballot.
That left the House tied at 101-101 between both parties until two Democrats resigned. Austin Davis and Summer Lee are both in Allegheny County. Davis won election to Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and Lee was elected to a U.S. House seat.
The leaves the Pennsylvania House split 101-99 in favor of the GOP, with Democrats favored to win all three special elections near Pittsburgh.