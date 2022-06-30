(The Center Square) – After months of controversy in the General Assembly and a preliminary injunction, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled against PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to nine bridges across the state.
The lawsuit was brought by South Fayette and Collier townships and Bridgeville Borough, all near Pittsburgh. They argued the Department of Transportation exceeded its authority and failed to comply with legal requirements when it approved the bridge initiative.
The court voided the plan ab initio, ending PennDOT’s Major Bridge P3 Program as an alternative revenue source to replace Pennsylvania’s gas tax. The initiative was “approved in violation of Act 88’s provisions and the guidelines set forth in the P3 Manual,” Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote in the court’s memorandum opinion.
The ab initio ruling means that the bridge tolling plan was not legally valid from the beginning.
One of the sticking points was the lack of specific bridge projects named in the initiative before the Public Private Transportation Partnership Board approved it. Without knowing the specific projects, municipalities couldn’t give feedback on the plan before it’s approved, part of Act 88’s requirements.
Republican leaders praised the court’s ruling.
“Today’s decision is a win for all Pennsylvanians. A win for all those who stood with us fighting this oppressive overreach. And a win for Pennsylvania businesses who were arbitrarily shut out of the process,” said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and a vocal critic of the bridge tolling plan.
In May, Langerholc called the preliminary injunction a restoration of checks and balances, as The Center Square previously reported. Rather than tolling bridges, Langerholc has proposed a $2 billion bond to fund improvements and a pilot program for a mileage-based user fee on electric vehicles.
“For years, the Wolf administration has repeatedly tried to exceed its authority and ignore the separation of powers in state government. We are thankful the Commonwealth Court prevented this plan from being implemented,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, and Langerholc in a joint press release. “Government functions best when all parties are involved in negotiating a final product together.”
PennDOT emphasized the need for moving away from the gas tax to find a way to fund the state’s infrastructure needs.
“To date, the legislature has failed to offer any solutions beyond their approval of this P3 initiative that will assist the administration’s desire to phase out the gas tax,” PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell said. “The Wolf administration continues to welcome discussions with the General Assembly on alternative funding sources that can replace the gas tax, which is no longer a dependable source of funding to meet all bridge and highway needs in this commonwealth.”
The state and federal gas tax comprises about 75% of PennDOT’s total funding. As electric vehicles grow in market share and gas vehicles become more fuel-efficient, gas tax revenues will decline. Bonds, mileage fees, and package delivery fees have all been proposed, along with bridge tolling.