(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit filed in federal court this week alleges that the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 13 continued deducting dues from members’ paychecks, even after they resigned.
The Fairness Center filed the complaint on behalf of seven state employees whom terminated their membership with the union earlier this year, but discovered paycheck deductions for dues and fees continued without their consent. The organization has represented 10 other public workers in similar cases and received reimbursement, plus interest, for the illegal practice, the law firm’s president, Nathan McGrath, said.
"In the past two years, the Fairness Center has assisted a number of clients challenging Council 13’s refusal to stop dues deductions,” he said. “Despite our clients’ multiple lawsuits, Council 13 officials continue to ignore our clients’ constitutional right not to financially support a union while a nonmember.”
McGrath said the class action plaintiffs “hope to help ensure other nonmember employees don’t have to face the same problems from Council 13.”
AFSCME Council 13 represents more than 42,000 public employees across the state. The class action involves staff from Danville State Hospital, Wernersville State Hospital, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Workers Compensation Office of Adjudication. More than 100 other members likely experienced the same treatment from the union, the complaint alleges.
Although the union no longer recognizes the class action plaintiffs as members, dues will be continued to be collected until the authorized 15-day “escape window” – typically the last two weeks of an active collective bargaining agreement, of which the current contract doesn’t expire until 2023.
McGrath also settled litigation in May with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 after a former liquor store clerk sued the organization for collecting $1,7000 in dues despite his resignation more than a year earlier. The union agreed to refund the money, but did not comment further on the case.
The cases come after a 2018 Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME deemed fair share dues and other fees collected from nonmember employees to be unlawful.