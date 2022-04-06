(The Center Square) – While medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania and there’s an ongoing push to legalize recreational use, federal prohibition makes banks and insurance companies hesitant to do business with marijuana companies.
The risk of following state law but violating federal law complicates efforts to redirect black-market drug sales into legal and regulated channels. A proposed bill, SB1167, won’t change federal law, but it could expand marijuana-related businesses’ access to financial institutions.
The legislation would explicitly authorize financial institutions and insurers to provide services to cannabis-related businesses. It is companion legislation to proposed federal legislation to ensure working with medical marijuana businesses wouldn’t make other businesses criminally liable.
“The SAFE Banking Act extends the provision of financial and insurance services to state legal cannabis businesses by granting safe harbor from adverse regulatory and legal action,” Sens. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin/Perry, and Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said in a legislative memo.
If passed, it could expand access to medical marijuana.
“We moved forward with an important step in dismantling another cornerstone of cannabis prohibition by laying the groundwork for cannabis patients to utilize insurance to get their medicine,” Street said in a press release. “For too long low income patients in need of cannabis based medicine have had their access limited to their ability to pay out of pocket.”
“Medical marijuana patients will never be able to use medical insurance for their legal cannabis-based medicine until this reform is passed, ” Street said.
For businesses, limited access to banking means that they rely on cash-only transactions and must take extra steps for security.
That problem may grow in the next few years. Though opposition remains, hearings in the General Assembly have generally been positive on legalizing marijuana for recreational use. The potential increase in tax revenue has been a draw for senators, even as issues with adjusting state law and federal law remain.