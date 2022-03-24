(The Center Square) – A proposed Pennsylvania gun restriction law is drawing criticism from defenders of the Second Amendment.
Rep. Darisha Parker, D-Philadelphia, proposed HB2435 that would require sales of long guns to include “a locking device to ensure safe storage of the firearm,” similar to current law that requires the same for handguns.
“It is vital that we protect the people of Pennsylvania by implementing better safe storage requirements. Safe firearm storage will reduce the prevalence of gun violence, as well as decrease theft and the trafficking of legally purchased firearms,” Parker said in a legislative memo.
“What I am proposing is to bring back some law and order,” Parker said.
She said she represents a part of Philadelphia “that has gotten extremely dangerous and it’s gotten out of control,” and explained the bill as an effort to improve public safety.
“My argument is not with legal gun owners. It’s to make sure that the legal gun owners set the standard and the bar for showing what safety should be,” Parker said. “Does that mean it’s going to stop and reduce the gun violence? I’m not sure, but we have to start somewhere.”
“If individuals and other groups would join forces with me, then I think we could work together to solve what’s happening with this illegal gun industry,” Parker said.
Critics, however, are unimpressed with the bill’s alleged benefits.
“It adds a cost and expense to the firearm,” said Val Finnell, the Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America. “There’s absolutely no way to enforce it. It’s unenforceable. The only way it could ever possibly be enforced is after the fact ... trigger locks and all these things are symbolism over substance.”
Finnell also noted that selling a trigger lock does not mean the lock will be used. Some gun owners prefer to safely store firearms in other ways, such as in a locked gun safe.
Advocates of gun restriction have also questioned gun locks.
“If we think of gun safety measures like anti-theft devices, a trigger lock is sort of like a sign reading ‘Please Do Not Steal From This Store’ – a well-meaning idea but mostly ineffectual,” the journalist Justin Peters wrote.
Finnell agrees.
“It’s complete window dressing. We’re going to see more and more of this as the election comes up, politicians want to appear like they’re doing something, so they throw a bill in,” Finnell said.