(The Center Square) - Black House Democrats took over the chamber’s rostrum Monday and demanded action on police reforms from their white Republican colleagues after years of perceived sidelining.
The Black Legislative Caucus gathered around the podium before the start of session and displayed a Black Lives Matter banner in support of the nationwide movement to call out systemic racism and end police brutality after Minneapolis law enforcement killed George Floyd on Memorial Day.
“Vote how you want, but let us take action on these bills,” said Rep. Margot Davidson, D-Delaware.
"We will not be leaving the Speaker's rostrum until action is taken on bills that have floundered in committee for months," said Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia.
Davidson’s comment was in reference to 19 bills pending in the Legislature that have yet to receive any consideration. House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, agreed to support a special session on police reform and encouraged a meeting between Republican and Democratic leaders to further discuss negotiation on the bills.
"This is how civil disobedience makes a difference," Harris said.
Later that same day, Senate Republicans announced a series of joint hearings between the Judiciary and Law and Justice Committees scheduled for next week that will examine reforms Pennsylvania could adopt that would address racial disparities in law enforcement.
“Pennsylvania desperately needs constructive conversation about finding a balance in police and community relations and taking effective steps to deal with biases seen in the law, procedure, and attitudes that perpetuate the corrosive racial divide that diminishes the value and scope of freedom for everyone,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne. “This would include evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of recent laws to determine where revision or improvement is required. It also means a thorough review of the potential reforms being proposed.”
“We do not want to simply run legislation so we can pat ourselves on the back nor do we want to stick our head in the sand,” Law and Justice Committee Chairman Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said. “Rather we want to engage in a thoughtful process. That means gathering information by bringing all sides together. It’s an emotional and personal issue. We need to gather the evidence to take us from a thoughtful process to thoughtful legislation.”