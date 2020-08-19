(The Center Square) – Regardless of how the upcoming school year unfolds, no one disputes that it will be affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to consider a series of bills designed to ease at least some of those impacts.
The Pennsylvania House Education Committee is meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider a trio of bills relating to the impact of COVID-19 on education.
Rep. Mike Reese, R-Mount Pleasant, is the sponsor of House Bill 2787, which would allow local school boards to decide whether they’ll allow sports to take place and whether spectators will be allowed.
“On August 6th, the Governor made the shocking announcement that sports should not resume until January 2021,” Reese told his colleagues in a cosponsorship memo. “The PIAA was completely blindsided by this announcement. Students, parents, and communities are now left reeling from the uncertainty.”
House Bill 2788, from Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, is a companion to Reese’s legislation. It seeks to allow students affected by coronavirus restrictions to take advantage of an extra year of education or extracurricular activities, such as sports.
"We cannot allow an entire generation of our students to fall behind,” Topper wrote in his cosponsorship memo. “Students have already lost three months of education at the end of the 2019-20 school year. While schools were required under Act 13 to develop continuity of education plans, the quality and quantity of instruction at the end of last school year widely varied. Plans are changing every day, guidance is changing every day, and we are setting our students up for failure and another year lost in pursuing their dreams.”
Senate Bill 1216 comes from Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield. His bill already passed the Senate on a unanimous 50-0 vote, and seeks to ease restrictions relating to teacher certification, given the difficulty or even impossibility of gaining those clearances during the pandemic.
Langerholc’s bill would let the Pennsylvania Department of Education issue temporary certifications to those who’ve completed “all of their teacher preparation requirements except their final assessment (i.e. praxis).” It also would allow those looking to increase their certification or add to their existing certifications to gain that status on a temporary basis if the required testing has not been available.
“It’s important for graduates to be able to obtain the certifications they need to become teaching professionals,” Langerholc said in a news release after his bill passed in the Senate. “Many recent graduates have been unable to take the next step in their careers through no fault of their own. By providing greater flexibility in these difficult times, we can ensure that they meet state requirements without undue hardship or delays.”