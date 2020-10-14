(The Center Square) – A state lawmaker introduced a bill to bar the governor from charging employee costs to other state agencies, a move the sponsor says will increase transparency for Pennsylvania taxpayers.
Governors can hide their office’s actual costs by shifting some expenses to state agencies for work the executive branch does on behalf of the agency, according to state Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington/Fayette, the bill’s sponsor. The charge shows up as a budgetary “augmentation” and is used to pay the salaries of employees who work for the governor’s office.
House Bill 2913, dubbed the Truth in Hiring Act, is similar to legislation lawmakers in Illinois passed in 2018. Under the proposal, agencies cannot charge other agencies to cover their expenses, including employee salaries.
“Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to Illinois as Republican and Democratic governors have used the same practice in Pennsylvania,” Cook said in a news release. “Governors of both parties can hide the cost of their office by charging other state agencies for work done by their office to assist the agency – a practice called offshoring.
“...I will not let our constitutional rights that generations before us fought hard for be taken away,” Cook added. “I will continue to hold our government responsible for transparency and accountability. Our citizens deserve to have a government on which they can count.”
Augmentations for the governor’s office are on the rise, according to the governor’s executive budget for 2020-21.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, the office was proposed to receive $2.1 million in augmentations, which is 21.8 percent of the office’s $9.6 million general fund budget.
In 2019-20, the governor’s office received nearly $1.5 million in augmentations, which was about 17.9 percent of its almost $8.4 million general fund budget. That was an increase from the more than $1.2 million in augmentations the office had in 2018-19, which was about 15.7 percent of its nearly $7.8 million general fund budget.
Cook's bill requires the budget secretary to provide lawmakers with a report detailing the number of employees and their associated costs for each agency. It will include the total augmentations an executive branch agency receives.
The bill has been assigned to the House State Government Committee.