(The Center Square) – State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming, announced that a bill to expand the criteria of the Family Caregiver Support Program to mirror federal eligibility standards was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
House Bill 464, signed into law as Act 20 of 2021, amends Act 204 of 1990, the Family Caregiver Support Program. Under the amendment, those providing care for the elderly or disabled may be eligible to receive support under the program.
“This new law, which will go into effect in 60 days, is not only important to caregivers and their families in my district, but all of Pennsylvania. Expanding the protections provided under the Family Caregiver Support Act, and removing maximum reimbursement rates for out-of-pocket expenses, home medications and assistive device expenses, is necessary. The enactment of this bill enables Pennsylvania to further assist those across the Commonwealth who need it most, like our grandparents who have been tasked with raising their grandchildren,” Boback said.