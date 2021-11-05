(The Center Square) – Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, sponsored legislation that would permit farmers to use a Class A, B or C driver’s license when operating farm vehicles with a combined weight of more than 26,000 pounds on roadways.
Senate Bill 725 would address the original intent of a 2014 law by clarifying farmers can use a common Class C driver’s license to operate a farm vehicle, or combination, with a combined weight over 26,000 pounds.
Act 170 of 2014 states farmers do not require a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate trucks, or farm trucks hauling trailers, with a combined weight of more than 26,000 pounds, but it is unclear whether a farmer could use a Class C or Class A driver’s license to operate these vehicles instead.
The issue was brought to Bartolotta’s attention when a farmer in his district received a citation for having the wrong class of driver’s license when operating a combination vehicle over 26,000 pounds near his farm. The Pennsylvania State Police interpreted the existing law to require a noncommercial Class A driver’s license to operate such vehicles.
“This legislation will deliver the support our farmers need to make the supply chain challenges they face a bit easier,” she said. “It removes the burden they faced when operating their farm equipment.
“When my bill becomes law, they will be able to fully focus on the demanding job of providing our state with consistent access to fresh fruit, veggies, milk and meat,” she added.
SB 725 was signed in the Senate on Oct. 27. Once received by the governor, he has 10 days to sign or veto before it automatically becomes law.