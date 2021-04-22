(The Center Square) – Some Pennsylvania businesses said Wednesday the president’s “ambitious” climate goals border on “unrealistic” and could spike global emissions if implemented too quickly.
Multiple reports indicate President Joe Biden will unveil a national goal on Thursday to cut emissions in half – from their 2005 levels – over the next decade.
But it’s a benchmark the Marcellus Shale Coalition and its aligned groups agree can’t happen without the support of natural gas. In Pennsylvania, it’s a $2 billion industry that employs 24,000 directly and up to 300,000 workers in supporting sectors. It also provides 40% of the state’s power generation.
“I don’t see how the U.S. could meet this ambitious goal or any ambitious goal without natural gas,” said David Callahan, president of the MSC. “Natural gas is the ultimate partner for renewables. … I don’t see how it would work without natural gas, but if we did do it without, it would risk upending the economy and upending consumer prices.”
Callahan pointed to reduced greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the transition from coal-fired plants to natural gas. Since 2005, the state’s carbon emissions have declined 40%, with reductions in nitrogen and sulfur oxides hitting 81% and 93%, respectively.
“The principle here is don’t make the perfect the enemy of the good,” said David Taylor, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association. “In the sense that these are global issues, it makes no sense to do this.”
Both Callahan and Taylor point to global emissions as an ongoing source of concern both environmentally and socially – one that could be aided with bolstered infrastructure to export liquefied natural gas. And even if the U.S. succeeds in cutting emissions in half, Taylor said, some countries will be unable to follow suit.
“By pushing it too hard here at home in the U.S. … you’ll have a net increase in global emissions,” he said. “So it’s important that our government mandated goals be realistic in nature.”
Biden’s announcement comes amid a two-day virtual climate summit with dozens of world leaders scheduled to begin on Earth Day. Congressional Republicans warn Biden's progressive-leaning policies ignore the realities of existing renewable energy technology and do nothing to address emissions from the developing world and China. Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions said these regions produce 90% of all new emissions.
“As is always true, there are trade offs to everything and I hope that we would proceed in a fashion that would not sacrifice the gains that have been made here in the us both environmentally and economically,” Taylor said.
Critics argue that Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry lacks sufficient oversight and contributes to harmful methane emissions that pollute both air and water across the state. The Attorney General’s Office released a blistering grand jury report last year that concluded the economic windfall of natural gas extraction blinded state regulators to its adverse health and environmental impacts and encouraged a culture that discredited the complaints of those living closest to drilling sites.
The MSC said the report ignores more than a decade of escalating regulations on the state’s oil and gas industry and “exhibits a jarring lack of reality as to how shale gas development occurs in Pennsylvania.”