(The Center Square) – Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised leadership during a speech in Philadelphia as civil unrest plagues cities around the nation for the fifth day in a row.
“Our country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us,” Biden said. “Leadership that brings us together. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time.”
In his nearly 30-minute speech, Biden accused President Donald Trump of stoking racial tensions as demonstrators rally across the country against police brutality in the wake of 46-year-old George Floyd’s death in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old city police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Bystanders captured video of Chauvin restraining Floyd with the assistance of three other officers – all of whom ignored the man's complaints that he could not breathe. All four officers were fired last week, and Chauvin now faces third degree murder and second degree manslaughter charges in Hennepin County court.
Biden in his remarks Tuesday denounced the violence and looting unfolding across the country, but said Congress must act now on “real police reform,” including passing bills that outlaw chokeholds and “stop transferring weapons of war” to local departments. He also wants to create a National Police Oversight Commission that will lead a comprehensive review of hiring, training and de-escalation practices.
He also called for bad cops “to be dealt with severely and swiftly.”
“We all need to take a hard look at the culture that allows for these senseless tragedies to keep happening,” he said.
The Republican National Committee came to the president’s defense in a statement Tuesday, accusing Biden of “hiding in his basement while the country was rocked to its core.”
“When Joe Biden and his team finally emerged, their initial reaction was to bail out the criminals that burned, looted and destroyed Minneapolis,” said Melissa Reed, spokesperson for Trump Victory. “While livelihoods were decimated, the Biden team was focused on raising money to bail out the criminals arrested. President Donald Trump was focused on restoring peace and pursuing justice for George Floyd and the victims of the violence. A stark contrast in values.”
Biden leads the Democratic ticket unopposed in Pennsylvania’s primary election, which took place Tuesday. He stands to gain 176 delegates alone in the Keystone State, with some analysts predicting he will clinch the nomination as primaries wrap up in eight states and the District of Columbia.