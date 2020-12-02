(The Center Square) – An audit released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office examined the links between the deaths of 42 residents at a Chester County veterans home and reports of poor management of the facility.
The report, an update of a 2016 audit, sought to look at the conditions at all of the state’s veterans homes. What auditors found was that while five of the six facilities were doing a good job of adhering to state guidelines, the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City was not.
An inspection by the state Department of Health in June led to administration for the Spring City facility being turned over to an outside contractor. According to the audit, “at least” 28 residents of the facility died during the COVID-19 outbreak between March and July of this year, and since then, the number has risen to 42 – more than the other five combined. The facility has a maximum capacity of 292 people.
The Health Department’s June report was cited frequently by the auditors. In it, observers noted that the Spring City facility had lagged the other five homes in enacting procedures to track and trace coronavirus infections and contain the spread.
Auditors spoke to staff at the facility, who said that they were told not to wear protective gear, in direct contradiction of rules issued in the spring by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department.
“When COVID first started, we had no masks available,” one worker told auditors. “And even once we got them, we were told not to wear them because it would scare the residents. … I know one maintenance worker who was sent home three times early on because he refused to take his mask off.”
Workers also reported that they were sent back and forth between sections of the facility that houses infected and uninfected residents, potentially increasing the risk of spread of the virus.
“One day, a resident … showed all the symptoms [of COVID] around lunchtime but she was still eating in the dining room,” a nurse told auditors. “… Two days later, she went to the hospital and tested positive for COVID, and she died three days later.”
Communal dining wasn’t halted until a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1, about a week after the first resident was diagnosed.
“SEVC’s commandant and its director of nursing were indefinitely suspended in May 2020 pending the outcome of an investigation into how they handled the facility’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the auditors wrote. “The Governor’s Office hired an outside law firm to handle that investigation which, as of Dec. 1, 2020, was ongoing.”
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale called on the governor’s office to make the results of that investigation known soon.
“I can’t bring those beloved veterans back to their families,” he said in the report. “But I can – and do – urge Gov. Wolf to publicly release his office’s independent review of how SEVC administrators initially managed the COVID crisis as soon as possible.”
Since The Longhill Co. took over administration of Southeastern Veterans’ Center, it passed inspections in August and September, auditors noted.
Other recommendations from the report include calling for staff access to and proper training with personal protective equipment; including nurses and aides in organizational, safety and care decisions; and forming “partnerships with labor associations to amplify the voices of direct care workers and facilitate management-workforce collaboration and communication.”