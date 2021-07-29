(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General has released a positive report from its real-time audit of the Harrisburg School District.
Auditors reviewed the school district’s compliance with recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education on how to improve the management of independent contractors and control costs.
As a result of poor monitoring, the school district had collectively paid over $210,000 more than the board-approved contract amounts for 16 service contracts.
The district put internal controls in place to control costs and monitor independent contractor related costs. One measure includes trying to hire permanent employees to provide needed services when feasible.
“I want to recognize the progress that’s been made to put the district back on track, put its past behind it and improve for the future,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said in a statement. “The district’s current leadership team has implemented lasting changes and continual process improvements that will benefit students and taxpayers.”