(The Center Square) – While Pittsburgh’s transit ridership has dropped dramatically since the pandemic, the latest union contract has given workers a wage boost and pandemic bonuses.
The worker gains will mean Pittsburgh public transportation continues to pay its workers more than most of the rest of the country. Critics have called the agreement a missed opportunity to rein in costs.
Workers’ wages will go up almost 13% over four years, along with a $1 hourly bonus, up to $4,000, based on the number of hours union employees worked from March 2020 to June 2021, according to a release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit.
“Our employees are the backbone of this agency, and we could not fulfill our mission of serving the people of Allegheny County without them,” CEO Katharine Kelleman said in the release. “I believe this is a fair agreement that shows deference to our employees’ hard work, allows us to attract and retain employees, provide better service to our riders, and ensure long-term stability in our system.”
The agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85 covers 2,200 workers. Starting wages will also increase to $25 an hour and the top rate will be above $38 an hour. The average wage, according to the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, is $30.78 an hour.
Bus drivers and light-rail operators, however, transport significantly fewer passengers since COVID-19.
“PRT’s CEO has said the ridership level of March 2020 is not coming back,” the Allegheny Institute noted in a policy brief. “As of October 2022, average bus and light-rail ridership are 34% and 52%, respectively, below where they stood in prepandemic October 2019.”
Compared to other transit agencies, Pittsburgh’s costs run high. The Allegheny Institute analysis noted that Pittsburgh had the highest operating expense per vehicle revenue hour in the United States aside from three agencies in the New York City metro area and two in San Francisco and Oakland.
“PRT’s annual service reports note the extremely high costs, how they compare to peer agencies and cite legacy costs and the strength of the labor union among the reasons,” the analysis said.