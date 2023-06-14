(The Center Square) — An upbeat Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke in front of the recently collapsed portion of Interstate 95 touting progress, but refused to give a specific timeline for the repair.
The road had a bridge collapse on Sunday in Philadelphia after an overturned gasoline tanker burst into flames.
“We are going to show this great city, our commonwealth, and the world the grittiness, the toughness, the ingenuity, and the capacity to get this road reopened as quickly as possible,” Shapiro said during a Wednesday press conference. “I want you to know that we are already making progress.”
The demolition of the damaged sections of the interstate, he said, will finish on Thursday, earlier than the initial estimate of one week. Then, Philadelphia-based contractor Buckley & Company will backfill the highway to open six lanes of traffic as they build a permanent bridge.
“I am competitive as hell. I want to get this road reopened as quickly as possible,” Shapiro said. “Getting 95 reopened and repaired as safely and efficiently as possible is our top priority.”
The financial burden, officials stated, would fall on the federal government.
“We are making sure that Pennsylvania is clear, that they can get the expenses moving, and that money is not gonna be a problem for this replacement,” said Carlos Monje, Under Secretary for Transportation Policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Monje noted that $3 million has been released for traffic mitigation, demolition, and emergency repairs. Shapiro noted that the disaster declaration he declared also freed up $7 million in state money.
“We’re gonna be working our tails off on this,” Shapiro said. “The cost is being determined; the federal government has said they will cover the cost, we’re working closely with them … We will have a full accounting of the cost and we will have every dollar we need to get this done.”
The reconstruction costs haven’t yet been finalized with Buckley, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said, which is “very common in such a scenario.”
Nor has a timeline been finalized. Despite repeated questions about when he expects 95 to be reopened, the governor demurred.
“We are gonna get this job done as quickly as possible,” Shapiro said repeatedly.