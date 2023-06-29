(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is set to receive almost $42 million in federal funds to offset rising prices of food for school meals.
States will receive about $1.3 billion for school meals overall, and another $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for food banks and community kitchens.
“American agriculture has continued to be resilient in the face of significant and unpredictable challenges,” Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “Today's comprehensive set of investments will help producers by increasing commodity purchases for schools and emergency food providers and supporting expanded domestic fertilizer capacity to lower costs.”
Pennsylvania’s $41.5 million allocation isn’t the first of its kind either. In 2022, The USDA issued three rounds of funding, with the September grant giving the commonwealth another $16.5 million.
“Circumstances in local communities remain unpredictable and economically uncertain, with supply chains for food and labor stressed and at times disrupted,” the USDA noted.
Funds can be used to purchase food produced in America.
Of the $1 billion for food banks and community kitchens, Pennsylvania will receive $38 million.