(The Center Square) – When Pennsylvania’s smaller cities face economic contractions, short-term decisions can become long-term mistakes and the road to financial recovery can be a long one.
An audit of Clairton, southwest of Pittsburgh, illustrates the problem. The city’s police pension was dramatically underfunded in the past, and its current status – while much improved – still worries the auditor.
In 2013, Clairton’s police pension had a funded ratio of 19.3%, according to a 2015 audit, a dramatic decline from almost 43% in 2009. By 2019, its status improved, but remained troublesome.
“We are extremely concerned about the funded status of the plan contained in the schedule of funding progress included in this report which indicates the plan’s funded ratio is 39.4% as of Jan. 1, 2019, which is the most recent data available,” the latest audit report noted. “We encourage city officials to monitor the funding of the police pension plan to ensure its long-term financial stability.”
Clairton’s police pension has 13 active members and 14 retirees receiving benefits. The auditor noted that the city is working to finalize its reporting requirements for 2021.
One issue came from the city choosing between making payroll and funding future obligations. In the past, the city “borrowed from the pension fund” to pay workers and hadn’t repaid these loans, according to WESA. The city’s current budget is balanced and saw a slight increase in tax revenue compared to 2022. Clairton also exited Act 47, a status for distressed municipalities, in 2015 after decades in the program.
Some of the issue doesn’t appear to be solely on city officials for favoring the short-term, either. Clairton didn’t receive any state pension aid funds from 1999 through 2013, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, making it harder to shore up the pension fund.
Municipalities routinely receive pension aid from the state annually, and Clairton has been included in recent years. In 2021, it received about $28,000 and $31,000 in 2022.
Nor is Clairton alone in getting flagged by the auditor. A number of other boroughs, townships and cities are warned by the auditor that their funded ratios are concerning, as The Center Square previously reported.