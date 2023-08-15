(The Center Square) – A new report concludes that federal investment grew clean energy jobs in the last year as more than two-thirds of states clamored to develop projects.
Pennsylvania rounds out the top 10 states that offer the most clean energy jobs, according to an analysis from E2 released Monday that examined how the Inflation Reduction Act spurred expansion in the sector.
Despite this, the bulk of investment spreads across the Southeast and Midwest, the report showed.
The federal law directs the U.S. Department of Energy to spend $400 million on subsidies, grants and loan guarantees for clean energy development across the country.
In the year since, 210 projects have been announced, which will – once completed – create at least 74,000 jobs and attract $86.3 billion in private investment, according to the analysis. E2 Executive Director Bob Keefe described the estimates as “conservative” because they don’t account for projects that have not yet been publicized.
“That’s simply huge,” he said. “It’s like nothing we’ve seen in generations in this country. And by the way, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing account for nearly half of the projects in development, according to the analysis, followed by solar energy and battery and storage technology investments.
In April, two projects totaling $116 million were announced in Pennsylvania. Both rely on federal funding, including the expansion of a Williamsport facility that manufactures advanced transmission conductors – a technology that helps boost the capacity and reliability of the power grid to better manage the transition to renewable energy sources.
Rick Siger, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, said at the time the project “will provide American energy consumers with more access to affordable, reliable, clean energy.”
The $22.5 million project is expected to create 27 new positions in Lycoming County and retain 407 jobs across the state, according to project data.
In Cochranton – located about an hour south of Erie – Vitro Architectural Glass will partner with First Solar to manufacture glass for thin-film expanding and modernizing photovoltaic solar panels. The $93.6 million expansion will modernize the existing Vitro facility and is expected to create 130 jobs.
Ricardo Maiz, president of Vitro, described the project as “a pivotal moment” in the company’s history after automotive supply chain issues forced the closure of one of its production lines.
“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to bring this line back into production and contribute to the revitalization of manufacturing in the U.S. and western Pennsylvania," he said.
At the state level, policymakers continue mapping out plans for an electric vehicle corridor in anticipation of a five-year, $172 million federal grant that will help pay for charging stations.