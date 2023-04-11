(The Center Square) – Research shows more than a third of college students drop out of school because they can’t afford food and don’t qualify for – or even know about – public assistance, leaving them stuck in a hunger “gap” that elected officials want to fill.
State Rep. Abigail Salisbury, D-Braddock, told the Department of Human Services on Tuesday she hopes the governor’s administration will support policies that keep low-income college students fed – just as it does for public school children.
“Once those students go off to college, there’s nothing for many of them,” she said. “While we make jokes in society about gaining the freshman 15, there are people that are losing that freshman 15 because they aren’t getting enough calories.”
A 2021 survey published by the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice found that 39% of respondents attending two-year institutions and 29% at four-year institutions experienced food insecurity. The center collected the responses from more than 600 students in the fall of 2020 and found that 3 in 5 struggled to access food or safe housing, and sometimes both.
The center cautioned the results may also underestimate the true scope of the problem, due to decreased enrollment amid pandemic-induced economic challenges.
Now, with the expiration of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, public assistance programs nationwide will disqualify millions of low-income Americans and reduce benefits for those still enrolled. The center said as many as 52% of students who do still qualify don’t know how to apply.
More often than not, however, restrictions in the federally funded Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program – also called SNAP – exclude college students. Val Arkoosh, acting secretary for the Department of Human Services, told Salisbury that without additional support from the state, it would be hard to close that gap.
Last year, Pennsylvania granted $1 million to 18 colleges and universities that applied to the Department of Education’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative. Institutions used the money to connect students with food pantries or meal delivery programs – either on campus or in the community – and increase awareness of eligibility for SNAP.
“That’s wonderful and I thank them for the work they are doing,” Salisbury said. “But what they are doing also tells me there’s a gap.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget plan doesn’t include an additional funding for the initiative, though Arkoosh said the administration is open to discussion.
Although unable to provide specific data to The Center Square regarding the number of students experiencing food insecurity while enrolled at state-owned colleges, spokesman Kevin Hensil said one-third of their undergraduates receive Pell Grants and other aid for displaying “exceptional financial need.”