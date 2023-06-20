(The Center Square) – Philadelphia officials say they want to hire 300 more police officers over the coming year.
The city council’s Committee of the Whole recently granted preliminary approval for a $6.2 billion budget for fiscal 2024, which starts on July 1.
The budget’s highlights include $3 million for police officer recruitment and $1.5 million to further develop the cadet program.
“Help is on the way,” City Councilman Michael Driscoll said during a recent hearing. “Everyone on this stage voted for 300 more police officers. I know we’re having trouble recruiting, but help is on the way.”
Philadelphia’s decision to boost the number of officers among its ranks comes amidst rising crime rates and rising concerns surrounding police overtime pay in large cities, such as San Francisco and New York.
Crime in Philadelphia has been on the rise since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. There were a total of 84,274 criminal offenses committed in 2022 – an increase from 65,120 in 2019, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.