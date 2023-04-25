(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers want to grant organized motorcycle processions the same rights cars have during funerals.
The companion bills – introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Greenville, and Rep. Perry Stambaugh, D-New Bloomfield – would give organized charitable or memorial rides with at least 10 participants the ability to proceed through traffic signals and stop signs as a group.
Stambaugh told The Center Square the bills would provide safety for motorcyclists, and – more importantly – give local officials advanced notice.
The law would not apply to a group of motorcyclists out on a ride for social purposes.
A.B.A.T.E. of PA, also called Alliance for Bikers Aimed Toward Education, said most organized motorcycle processions either honor a fallen veteran or raise money for charity – and coordinating police escorts isn’t always possible.
Riders typically pay a fee to join the procession in support of a “noble” cause, said Ken Edwards, the alliance’s legislative coordinator.
“We want to make it less complicated to get that done,” he said.
The new law may also ease the frustration drivers feel when waiting for a motorcycle procession to pass, Edwards added.
“Objections might be tempered if people understood that it’s never just to make you wait – it’s all part of giving back some community service,” he said.
The House approved a similar bill in March 2021, though it never received consideration in the Senate.