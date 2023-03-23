(The Center Square) – State and federal officials responding to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio have the task of earning residents’ trust.
Skepticism of Norfolk Southern is near-universal, and wariness of air, water, and soil testing done by government officials isn’t uncommon.
One way to build trust, as residents have said and The Center Square previously reported, is to take a more proactive approach in talking to locals to schedule testing and cleaning, and to have more high-level officials visit eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Another is to partner with local residents to accomplish what they want done. Some examples of that approach already exist, as with local farmer Cliff Wallace leading soil testing efforts in the area, as The Center Square previously reported.
Wallace is president of the Beaver-Lawrence Farm Bureau and taught vocational-technical classes at a local high school for 35 years.
Coordinating with local farmers who saw smoke drift over their fields after Norfolk Southern “drain(ed) all the cars and (lit) them on fire in a ditch,” Wallace helped the Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and independent contractors take 15 soil samples to test for contaminants.
The EPA has taken soil samples from more than 100 properties and will announce the results at a community meeting in East Palestine on March 23, reporting that the data show levels of semi-volatile organic chemicals and toxins are at typical, not elevated, levels.
The hilly, uneven terrain in the area meant that smoke and particles could get blown in deep valleys and ravines that a computer model might miss. Collecting photos and videos from local farmers persuaded officials that the reality on the ground was more complicated.
“I had to convince the agencies that we had an event,” Wallace said. “You can’t deny the fact that we physically saw this.”
Finding locals with credibility and using existing relationships with state agencies gives concerned residents a voice — and makes the response from officials in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C better.
Without involving local leaders, it’s harder to build trust in the “alphabet agencies,” as local critics have called them. The government response, too, might miss the bigger picture on why testing is so important.
Expanded testing matters to residents who want assurances that the land where they live and the nature that surrounds them isn’t a menace to their health or their children’s health.
It also matters because the farmers who sell their produce and livestock need to reassure the outside public that the products they buy are safe. The area has gone from anonymity to international infamy.
“Our farmers started to say, ‘Well, I just got a guy that I was supposed to send a beef for him, and he canceled. He’s not comfortable with eating our beef,’” Wallace said.
A chicken farmer who processed his birds before the derailment, who had them frozen and ready to ship, now can’t find a buyer due to his proximity to the accident.
A greenhouse gardener, who grows flowers and some vegetables, has seen orders canceled as public paranoia about the chemical burn turns them away.
“She said, ‘I have people calling me saying they’re not comfortable growing a vegetable garden this year because they think their soil might be contaminated … I don’t know what to tell them,’” Wallace said.
A farmer in Columbiana County, Ohio (which encompasses East Palestine) who grew 500 acres of sweetcorn for Walmart had the order put on hold.
Even if EPA and DEP testing assuages the anxiety of locals, it might do little good without rigorous and widespread testing to win back the trust of out-of-town buyers. The health effects in the short time could pale in comparison to the economic devastation in the long term.
“There’s this question on our products: How can we — we need proof,” Wallace said. “My bottom line is I want documentation.”
The onus falls on the government to prove the people and the land are safe, just as the smoke plume fell. Hectoring residents to accept limited testing — even if results show that the area is safe — and telling them to call for more information instead of officials providing it, undermines statements from senators and governors that the people are a priority.
“We just want a clean bill of health,” Wallace said. “Right now, we just need to deal with gaining confidence back for our residents and consumers. But the only way we can do that is with facts.”