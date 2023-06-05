(The Center Square) – Unexpected revenues woven into a new budget proposal on Monday pads Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desired bottom line, though by how much remains a point of controversy among lawmakers.
The plan increases public education spending by $491 million and splits $450 million between two restricted accounts reserved for school facilities modernization and whole home repairs. There’s also cuts to certain government operations, conservation programs and some services for schools, health care, and public assistance – among others.
The proposal cleared the lower chamber by just one vote – a reflection of the same narrow majority House Democrats clinched earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. It now heads to the Republican-majority Senate, where commitment to fiscal constraint prevails.
Divergent concerns notwithstanding, House Appropriations Majority Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, said the new spending touches on priorities for both sides of the aisle – including child care services; postpandemic health care recovery; food security; crime prevention; and programs for seniors and veterans.
“Back in March, the governor put forth a solid plan for Pennsylvania,” Harris said during a committee meeting Monday. “But with the significant increase in revenue expectations, as well as our meaningful cost savings, we can responsibly continue to invest in Pennsylvanians while also saving resources.”
In total, House Democrats said the amendment increases spending $663.4 million. Harris said the plan “can be bipartisan” because it also “encourages” saving for a rainy day and lowering program costs for government safety nets.
Republican leaders quashed that sentiment soon after the meeting, calling it a “sneak attack bait-and-switch.”
“When you boil this budget down to its core issues, we're giving Pennsylvania state government a raise,” said Minority Chairman Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, "at a time when Pennsylvania families are struggling with day-to-day expenses.”
Grove pointed to accounts moved out of the general budget that raise the overall price tag by more than $1 billion – a 13% increase from the prior year, despite anticipated revenue growth of just 3%.
He said the amendment ignores savings that could be realized from addressing welfare fraud and permitting reform, while still “draining” the state’s $5.1 billion Rainy Day Fund. There’s also no recognition of his proposal with state Treasurer Stacy Garrity to save $437 million from higher-than-anticipated investment income, rather than spend it.
“Obviously, this will be out of balance very shortly,” he said. “So we are asking for fiscal restraint.”
House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, invoked harsher language still to describe his frustration with how quickly he believes Democrats abandoned the governor’s plan in favor of their “reckless” version.
“It’s interesting to see how far the Democrats were able to carry what is by now – in comparison – Governor Shapiro's budget, which suddenly looks very reasonable,” he said. “They did so not to cut spending, not to be more fiscally responsible, not to stop the out-of-control spending – they did so to increase spending and bankrupt Pennsylvania.”