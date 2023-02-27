(The Center Square) – Mistakes in payroll calculations continue to give cities and townships across the state problems, leading to too much state pension aid — or too little.
Recent reports from the auditor general show some small-scale miscalculation problems, but localities big and small have had significant errors.
In Bethlehem, for example, the city's filing for the firemen’s pension overstated payroll in 2021 and 2022, leading to a $15,000 overpayment.
The report, which looked at the city’s police pension plan as well, blamed a lack of oversight for the error.
“We also recommend that in the future, plan officials implement adequate internal control procedures, such as having at least two people review the data certified, to ensure compliance with the instructions,” the report noted.
Otherwise, the city fixed previous issues flagged by the auditor, and increased its firemen’s pension funding ratio to 91.3%, up from 76.1% in 2017. Its police pension likewise improved, from a 71% funded ratio in 2017 to 78.4%.
East Brandywine in Chester County had a similar problem, but understated payroll in 2020 because it failed to certify a police officer in its paperwork. That oversight made the municipality miss almost $10,000 in state aid. The township will receive a reimbursement check from the state.
“Plan officials inadvertently failed to include the individual due to oversight and the township lacked adequate internal control procedures to timely identify the omission,” the report noted.
The Eastern Pike Regional Police Commission, which operates in Pike County, also understated payroll, leading to an underpayment. The state provided almost $14,000 less than was due to the pension plan in 2022, according to the report.
Like the other reports, the auditor recommended multiple workers reviewing data before it’s submitted.
The audit reports commonly flag underpayments and overpayments in state aid, most of them due to flawed data submitted by Pennsylvania localities.