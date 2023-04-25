(The Center Square) — Advocates of skill games rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday in support of legislation that would regulate the industry, removing them from a legal gray area outside of the state's gambling law.
Supporters emphasized the importance of skill games for Pennsylvania businesses and veterans groups, along with the potential tax revenues that would follow regulation.
Other states have considered similar measures, though tax revenues have been more modest and some bribery problems have followed legalization efforts.
“These games are important to businesses across Pennsylvania, and not only to businesses, but to veteran organizations, volunteer fire companies, and fraternal groups,” said LaVar Arrington, a former Penn State and NFL football player who supports skill games.
The money from the games, he said, defrays costs and helps places stay active.
“Veteran groups: Some are only able to keep their doors open because of the supplemental revenue that they receive from skill games,” Arrington said. “It’s sad to think that if they’re not able to have those revenue streams, then those doors would actually be closed.”
Skill games look like slot machines, except players can affect the outcome rather than games of chance like true slots. Previous efforts to bring them under gambling regulations have so far failed.
Casino and other legalized gambling groups have opposed skill games, arguing that they take away money from existing entities that provide tax revenue to fund education and other state activities, but skill games supporters say they serve different people.
“Skill games have been a great boon for our lottery sales; their introduction has seen record growth ... it shows how lottery and legal skill games can be partners, not enemies,” businessman Doug Sprankle said, who also serves as chairman of the Pennsylvania Taverns and Players Association.
A major theme echoed by supporters is new tax revenue the state could receive.
“There is a benefit to the commonwealth, and that is that there is a significant tax revenue to be gained from skill games,” said Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport.
Yaw has introduced legislation in previous sessions to regulate skill games that didn’t advance. He said estimates are between $200 million and $300 million a year to the commonwealth.
"That seems to me to be a pretty easy decision to make,” Yaw said.
He noted that his bill would limit the number of skill games to five per establishment, but would allow some places, such as the American Legion, to have up to 10 games. A copy of his bill is not yet publicly available.
“We’re not going to institute a program of mini-casinos,” Yaw said.
Yaw did not cite his source for the $300 million tax revenue estimate, but other states have seen a significant haul.
In Virginia, a one-year legalization of skill games during the pandemic brought in $129 million in tax revenue from 9,000 machines, according to the state’s Department of Taxation. Though a bill to legalize them died in February, a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission estimated Virginia could get $206 million in tax revenue if skill games grew to 14,000 machines with an effective tax rate of 26%.
For rural Virginia, skill games brought in as much as 1% to 2.3% of county tax revenues.
Georgia, which does not allow sports betting, horse racing, or casinos, but does allow skill games, has more than 24,000 machines. The games have led to accusations of favoritism within the Georgia Lottery, which regulates the industry, along with corruption, bribery and under-reporting of revenue earned by the machines.
Despite the problems, skill games generated almost $90 million in funding for education-related programs in Georgia in 2020.