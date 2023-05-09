(The Center Square) – Residents with disabilities may soon have more representation and influence within PennDOT to advocate for their concerns.
A proposed bill would expand the transportation department’s Medical Advisory Board – which sets standards for who can get a driver’s license – to include a certified driver rehabilitation specialist. CDRS personnel work with disabled drivers and have hands-on experience with what could be disqualifying factors.
“Individuals with disabilities face enough challenges throughout their lives, but the opportunity to drive should not be one of them, especially when they can do so safely,” Rep. Ryan Bizarro, D-Erie, wrote in his legislative memo for House Bill 134.
The change, he said, would improve life for disabled residents.
“If we look at the board right now, it lacks a professional who works regularly with individuals with disabilities,” Bizzarro said. “This is something that is not only needed, but it’s long overdue.”
The time might also be right, he argued, to have better cooperation between the General Assembly and PennDOT, as Secretary Mike Carroll is a former state representative and understands how the legislature works.
“We have a perfect opportunity right now to get something like this done and deliver for folks with disabilities,” Bizzarro said. “Whether you’re in Philadelphia, Erie, Scranton, Centre County, you name it — wherever you’re from, this is gonna benefit you.”
In Philadelphia, disabled residents may see their mobility options improve beyond driving, too. A federal court this week approved a settlement whereby the city agreed to build 10,000 curb ramps over the next 15 years to improve accessibility.
The settlement includes 2,000 ramp milestones every three years, establishing a request system for ramps, and maintaining the ramps in working condition, among other requirements.
“This settlement marks the beginning of holding the City of Philadelphia responsible for accessible sidewalks,” plaintiff Tony Brooks said in a press release. “I am happy that the city has committed to installing, fixing, and maintaining curb ramps in the communities in which we live, making sidewalks safer for the disabled community throughout Philadelphia.”
The case was brought to court in 2019 when plaintiffs alleged the city’s curb ramps, or lack thereof, constituted discrimination under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For decades, the city installed curb ramps when resurfacing streets, but in 2014, switched to a “curb ramp partnership program” that only installed them when requested.