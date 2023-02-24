(The Center Square) – The latest effort to offer child sexual abuse survivors their day in court culminated in the state House Friday.
There’s little cause for celebration, however, since neither bill passed garners majority support in the upper chamber, as The Center Square Previously reported.
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, said during debate he doesn’t care much about that.
“Well geeze, if the Senate is not going to take it up, we might as well stop doing half the business we do in the House,” he said.
The legislation – House Bills 1 and 2 – would create a two-year retroactive window for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil suits against their perpetrators. The former bill would amend the Constitution – pending voter approval – to do so, while the latter opts to enact through statute, meaning it needs only legislative support and the governor’s signature to become law.
House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, said choosing the statutory path without first amending the Constitution leaves the bill vulnerable to legal challenges that could invalidate any law the General Assembly may pass.
The constitutional amendment, in his view, at least stands a chance – so long as procedural missteps don’t topple it first.
Those errors – such as listing the wrong prime sponsor on both bills and eschewing sovereign immunity protections – could trigger a host of unintended consequences, Republicans say.
There’s already precedent for it, they added, such as the Department of State’s bungling of a near identical amendment in early 2021 and the court’s overturning of Marsy's Law, despite widespread voter approval, because it attempted to make too many constitutional changes at once.
Then, there’s a report released earlier this year that estimated school districts alone could face as much as $32.5 billion for legal fees stemming from these civil claims. It’s a cost that will no doubt require more taxpayer support, said Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon.
“This will not cost any school district a dime, it will not cost the commonwealth, it will cost the taxpayers,” he said. “In fact, the taxpayers of tomorrow will be paying for the sins of yesterday’s governmental administrations.”
It’s a point Senate leadership raised to The Center Square last month when the report from the Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy first released its findings and its why, they say, voters should make the final call.
Rozzi called the concern "absolutely ridiculous" during Friday's session.
“The one thing you have to remember, victims still have to prove their case,” he said. “If there is no evidence, you are not getting a civil lawsuit settlement.”
In the meantime, Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the House should convene its regular session – as opposed to the special session it organized to pass this legislation – to approve Senate Bill 1, instead.
The Senate bill contains three constitutional amendments – the litigation window, voter ID and regulatory reform. Democrats in both chambers rebuke the latter two issues and with a newly-cemented majority in the House, they can now block its passage.
Pittman accused Rozzi of doing just that when he adjourned session for five weeks while he waited for his party to win three special elections earlier this month in Pittsburgh. The tactic, he added, ruined the amendment’s chances of appearing on the May primary ballot.
“There is no valid justification for preventing voters from having a direct voice on voter identification, regulation reform and opening the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse survivors through constitutional questions,” Pittman said. “The only reason these questions will not appear on the May ballot is because of the inaction of the Speaker of the House.”