(The Center Square) – Carroll Township owes the state $20,000 in backpay for pension aid it received in error, according to a recent audit.
The Washington County municipality overstated its payroll between 2018 and 2021, and the death of a staffer meant the discrepancy went unnoticed, auditors determined.
For both police and non-uniformed pensions, the township didn’t pay the minimum municipal obligation owed. Officials will have to pay more than $25,000 into the police pension and almost $46,000 into the non-uniformed pension, along with interest.
The township’s miscalculation isn’t unusual. Auditors have discovered similar missteps in municipalities across the state, and while the mistakes don’t create an immediate crisis for pensions, they can nonetheless have significant long-term implications.
Although Carroll Township’s plans are 92% funded, others struggle.
In Luzerne County, Auditor General Timothy DeFoor warned Newport Township of funding issues with its non-uniformed pension.
“We are extremely concerned about the funded status of the plan contained in the schedule of funding progress included in this report which indicates the plan’s funded ratio is 62.1%,” DeFoor wrote. “We encourage township officials to monitor the funding of the non-uniformed pension plan to ensure its long-term financial stability.”
Newport’s police pension had issues of its own, too.
Though the plan is almost 98% funded, reporting mistakes led to a $12,000 overpayment from the state that must be returned with interest. The township’s police pension also offers benefits that don’t comply with state law, such as allowing officers to retire by age 50 instead of 55. Provisions concerning survivor benefits, military service, disability benefits, and cost of living adjustments, the audit noted, must also be revised.
“Municipal officials were unaware that the governing document needed to be in compliance with Act 600,” the audit noted, referring to state pension law.
Pension audits have flagged issues for municipalities across the commonwealth big and small. Lancaster, Reading, and Bethlehem have all made five-figure repayments to the state, and a recent audit found that Camp Hill, outside of Harrisburg, understated the state aid owed to it by $30,000.