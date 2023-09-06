In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf. The Environmental Protection Agency is reaffirming that a popular weed killer is safe for users, even as legal claims mount from people who blame the herbicide for their cancer. The EPA’s draft findings Tuesday, April 30, come after two recent multimillion-dollar U.S. court judgments against the herbicide. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)