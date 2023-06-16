(The Center Square) — A regulatory investigation into poor phone and internet service in northern Pennsylvania may expand to other parts of the state after hundreds of disgruntled customers testified at a recent public hearing.
The problem centers around Frontier Communications, which has been under investigation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission since January after the state Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a complaint amid a deluge of customer criticisms, as The Center Square previously reported.
During a February hearing to walk the public through the complaint process, hundreds of people showed up in Tioga County to air their grievances against Frontier. Residents said poor service left those with medical issues cut off from help; businesses lost customers; and emergency services lacked reliable connections.
In early June, the PUC held a series of public meetings in Tioga and Bradford Counties, and heard more of the same issues.
“We had an amazing turnout at all of our meetings,” Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, said, estimating the crowd totaled roughly 150 people.
Residents repeated their concerns about Frontier’s missed service appointments, poor infrastructure that “has been cobbled together with plastic bags and zip ties and ropes pulling wires back,” and out-of-service 911 systems, he said.
Locals were also frustrated by the company downplaying the significance of the problem.
“They’re regulatorily bound to provide (landline services),” Owlett said. “Figure that out, you’re going to have to do this — it’s not somebody else’s problem. A lot of people brought letters that they received from Frontier saying ‘Hey, you should look for other service, look for another company’ – well, there are no other companies, there are no other options.”
Frontier disputed the claims in a statement to The Center Square, admitting the company has “more to do to improve and is absolutely committed to getting it right.”
“This is not who we are or what our company is about,” a spokesperson said via email. “We have been taking steps to address the concerns raised by our customers in the northern tier and have made progress, including by hiring more techs and eliminating substantially all of our customer installation and repair backlog.”
“We appreciate the opportunity to gain back our customers’ trust and provide them with reliable service,” the spokesperson added.
By all accounts, regaining that trust will not be an easy task.
There is “just a complete, total lack of customer service from this company,” said Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda. “They just do not do repairs, they do not keep their equipment in service, people are weeks and months without service — sometimes a real safety factor there.”
When asked whether the public has any faith in Frontier fixing its answers, Pickett was blunt: “not at all … I can be hopeful, but I have no faith,” she said.
Pickett heard from a resident who said Frontier would not give them an appointment time for a repair, but would call them less than two hours before they arrived.
“What are you supposed to do, stand by in your house every single day … until they decide they're going to come?” Pickett said.
At the Towanda meeting on June 7, Pickett noted that Frontier’s sole objection to evidence submitted to the PUC was to a map showing prolonged regional service outages reported to the Bradford County Safety Center.
The investigation will continue through October, and more legislative hearings may happen, too. State Reps. Bryan Cutler, John Lawrence, and Joe Hamm asked the PUC to come to Lancaster and Sullivan Counties, respectively, to hear of similar problems there. The commission is currently searching for a venue in southern Lancaster County to hold another public input meeting.
The case against Frontier comes at a time as Pennsylvania prepares to spend billions of dollars on broadband expansion across the commonwealth. Concerns have been raised by telecom groups about the transparency of the process for awarding grants, but the public is also concerned about the money going to companies with poor customer service records.
Pickett heard from locals in her district who are paying attention to the broadband expansion news and want the money to go to smaller companies that are responsive to customers.
“People are rooting for them to be able to build out and they absolutely do not want to see one dollar go to Frontier,” Pickett said. “I told the Frontier folks … I don’t want to hear how much my phone’s gonna ring if you are awarded money because people are going to be furious because they do not trust you to spend one nickel of it.”
As much of an opportunity as the federal funding for broadband expansion can be, it’s also a challenge to spend the money wisely.
“I have a huge concern that we come to the end of this money and we still don’t have unserved and underserved areas covered,” Pickett said. “Shame on Pennsylvania if we allow that to happen … it’ll be an outrageous situation.”