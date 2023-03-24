(The Center Square) – As boroughs and townships across Pennsylvania try to keep their pension funds in order, the auditor general has flagged a number of them over significant mistakes that netted them extra cash — or undercut the funding.
Though the mistakes can be fixed, without state oversight, taxpayers could have been left on the hook through no fault of their own.
In Lackawanna County, audit reports noted that Dalton Borough missed out on almost $20,000 in state aid for its pension plans by understating payroll in its certification forms from 2019-2021.
“Plan officials failed to establish adequate internal control procedures, such as having another individual review the data certified, to ensure the accuracy of the reported data prior to submission,” the report noted. “We recommend that in the future, plan officials establish adequate internal control procedures, such as having at least two people review the data certified, to ensure compliance with the instructions.”
While the borough’s non-uniformed pension plan is well-funded, with a 115% funded ratio, its police plan is in less-stellar shape.
“We are extremely concerned about the funded status of the plan contained in the schedule of funding progress included in this report which indicates the plan’s funded ratio is 58.7%,” the police pension audit report noted. “We encourage borough officials to monitor the funding of the police pension plan to ensure its long-term financial stability.”
In nearby Luzerne County, the auditor found similar issues in Newport Township.
Incorrect data submitted in the police pension plan’s actuarial value report led to a $12,000 overpayment in state aid to the township, the report noted. Officials blamed the oversight on “recent turnover” among staff responsible for the plan. The money, with interest, must be returned to the state.
Despite the error, Newport’s police pension carries a 97.5% funded ratio. Its non-uniformed pension plan, however, raised eyebrows among the auditor’s office.
“We are extremely concerned about the funded status of the plan contained in the schedule of funding progress included in this report which indicates the plan’s funded ratio is 62.1%,” the report noted. “We encourage township officials to monitor the funding of the non-uniformed pension plan to ensure its long-term financial stability.”
Likewise, Fairview Township in Luzerne County received a similar warning for its police pension plan.
“We are extremely concerned about the funded status of the plan contained in the schedule of funding progress included in this report which indicates the plan’s funded ratio is 63.7%,” the audit report noted. “Based on this information, the Municipal Pension Reporting Program issued a notification that the township is currently in Level II moderate distress status."
The report encouraged township officials to "monitor the funding of the police pension plan to ensure its long-term financial stability.”