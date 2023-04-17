(The Center Square) – The House Judiciary Committee plans to gut language from a constitutional amendment to adopt voter ID and regulatory reform during a meeting this week.
The amendment, as laid out in Senate Bill 1, passed the upper chamber in early January – just days before a breakdown in House leadership negotiations delayed session for nearly two months.
At the heart of the impasse between the parties was an ideological disagreement over three constitutional amendments in SB1 – voter ID and reforms for statute of limitations for child sex abuse survivors and the regulatory process.
Democrats would only agree to operating rules after the chamber convened a special session to approve statute of limitations reform – and only that – in House Bill 1. The strategy rendered Republicans’ temporary one-seat majority moot, leaving legislative business untouched until the last days of February.
On March 1, with a new majority at the helm, the chamber debated House Bill 1, and a second proposal to codify the same reform into law. The former was sent back to committee on March 13, according to legislative records.
Then, on Monday, the committee publicized a schedule that includes consideration of an amendment to strip voter ID and regulatory process changes from SB1. The remaining language will also be updated to match the House bill’s statute of limitations reform. A spokeswoman for House Democrats confirmed the change to The Center Square on Monday.
House Bills 1 and 2 would create a two-year retroactive window for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil suits against their perpetrators. The first bill would amend the Constitution – pending voter approval – to do so, while the latter opts to enact through statute, meaning it needs only legislative support and the governor’s signature to become law.
As of now, Senate Republican leadership accepts neither path. A spokeswoman for Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the caucus “has not waivered” on their position and believes the House should approve SB1 “as presented.”