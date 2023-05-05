(The Center Square) – After a SEPTA investigation, a man will serve 18 months in prison for falsifying credentials and his identity on a job application, according to the transit agency’s Office of Inspector General.
The man, a 53-year-old named Christopher Hansen, had applied for a SEPTA job several years earlier and raised suspicions during an in-person interview in May 2022.
“If you attempt to defraud SEPTA, we will pursue criminal charges against you, and you will be brought to justice,” SEPTA Inspector General Denise Wolf said in a press release. “SEPTA has checks and balances in place to ensure applicants are providing truthful information when they seek employment with the Authority – and that process worked here. Fraudsters are not welcome at SEPTA.”
Hansen pled guilty to identity theft and falsely claiming to hold a professional CPA license. During an interview to fill a senior internal auditor position, SEPTA officials were suspicious of the claims Hansen made about his employment and education history.
“One member believed that Hansen was the same man who had interviewed for a similar position at SEPTA several years prior and ultimately was not hired because inconsistencies of his credentials were discovered during a background check,” the press release stated.
The fraud was uncovered before Hansen could get into the organization, but that has not always been the case in recent years.
In July 2022, two men were sentenced on federal bribery and fraud charges for “a scheme to defraud SEPTA of approximately $900,000.” David Abell and Rodney Martinez exploited the transit agency’s procurement card system with vendors to get “valuable gold coins, electronic devices and appliances, designer clothing, and expensive tools and equipment.”
Abell was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $213,000 in restitution and to forfeit $96,000. Martinez was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $292,000 in restitution and forfeit $144,000.
SEPTA manager Steven Kish was also sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $353,000 in restitution and $259,000 in forfeiture.
Nine people were eventually sentenced in connection to the scheme.
“Philadelphians deserve public employees who do their jobs honestly, without gaming the system to line their own pockets,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said when the sentencing was announced. “At a time when SEPTA is facing significant challenges to continue serving and protecting its riders, the defendants’ actions – and those of their co-conspirators – are the definition of selfish greed.”