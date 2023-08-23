Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Nick Gallagher's skin wounds the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses.