(The Center Square) - The Philadelphia public school district approved spending $18 million over the next three years at its March 23 meeting on outside legal counsel.
The school board approved the contract to spend about $6 million a year over fiscal year 2024 through 2026 on 29 legal firms. The district also has an Office of General Counsel that has 40 employees, of which 19 employees in that office make $100,000 or more. Lynn Rauch is the head of the department and has a base salary of $222,779, making Rauch the fifth-highest paid employee in the district.
Overall, the district's total revenues in 2022 were $3.12 billion.
"The Office of General Counsel (OGC) attempts to handle as many matters in-house as possible and to reduce reliance and expenditures on outside counsel," the district stated in a report to the school board. "OGC accordingly retains outside counsel on an as-needed basis to represent the Board of Education and the School District, their current and former members and employees, and current and former members of the School Reform Commission. The types of matters and extent of needed outside legal services fluctuate and are not susceptible of precise estimation. Outside legal services are retained to provide or assist in various matters based on, among other things, expertise, resource and technology capacity, experience and complexity of matters, conflicts, and new and developing areas of law."
The district said some of the outside legal work is pro-bono work for the district.
The school district didn't respond to an email seeking comment.