(The Center Square) — Better access to health care in rural Pennsylvania might not be a matter of sending more doctors outside cities and suburbs.
Instead, doctors and patients alike may benefit from coming to where health care already exists, a new report suggests.
Research from the University of Chicago argued that investing in urban health care centers and providing transportation from rural areas to those places could help patients. In cities and suburbs, doctors can specialize to offer higher-quality care and gain experience they couldn’t get in rural areas.
“Incentives for doctors to move to rural areas, such as student loan forgiveness programs, are not as effective as investments in cities or travel subsidies because of the quality of care,” a press release from Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy noted.
Using Medicare claims data, Jonathan Dingel and Joshua Gottlieb found that about 20% of medical care is provided to patients outside their home region. While general practice physicians are more evenly distributed in urban and rural areas alike, specialists tend to cluster in metro areas.
In Pennsylvania, as in other states, rural residents get more medical care outside their home region. In the Altoona metro, 45% of the medical care that people receive is provided outside their area. For Philadelphia, non-local care is only 12%.
“Scattering doctors across space would actually have a cost, which is you would lose the benefits of being close to each other,” said co-author Pauline Mourot, a doctoral student at the University of Chicago. “The fact that you don’t have doctors close to where you live doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t get the care; it means you might have to travel farther to get the care.”
A variety of policy ideas have been thrown out to deal with the physician gap in rural Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners have advocated for full-practice authority so they can offer more medical services in rural areas, as The Center Square previously reported. Expanding telehealth access and flexibility has been a common refrain since the pandemic. Others have suggested higher Medicaid reimbursement rates or offering student loan forgiveness to doctors who move to a rural area.
Mourot argued that the research doesn’t show that one policy offers a permanent fix, but it does offer an alternative.
“The key point we want to make is that, well, taking doctors to patients is not the only solution to increase access in rural areas, but it’s only one solution of the menu of options,” she said. “Each of these options have very different tradeoffs.”
While it might seem that keeping doctors in cities is a loss of access for rural areas, that’s not always the case. Doctors need to learn by doing. When a surgeon can only perform three heart surgeries in a rural area, but 30 in an urban setting, health outcomes improve by staying in the city. Rural patients who travel to a more-populous area, then, also benefit. More practice on more patients is what drives specialization.
It might also not be possible to develop a specialty in the countryside.
“There’s other reasons like sharing the cost of equipment,” Mourot said. “You can’t have the frontier technology like an MRI machine that costs a lot of money in every town. You won’t use it on enough patients to make the investment worth it, but you will have it in a big city.”
Travel subsidies might have their own flaws: long travel times in dire situations, hazardous weather conditions during the winter, or concentrating economic growth in cities and suburbs. In some cases, however, it could be a more effective use of taxpayer dollars.
“There’s a tool we haven’t used for giving access to care for patients in a rural area, which is subsidizing travel,” Mourot said. “That’s one option that we should explore."