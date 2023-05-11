(The Center Square) – Pennsylvanians may soon get a break from cell phone taxes, but other fees could eventually eclipse those savings and drive bills up – in perpetuity.
At least, that’s how House Republicans see it. Appropriations Committee Minority Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to cut cellphone taxes and raise 911 fees in line with the consumer price index will make any perceived savings short-lived.
“I actually have deemed this the Thanos Initiative for infinity taxes,” he told reporters during a media briefing Thursday, referring to the supervillain from Marvel comics.
Shapiro’s plan would eliminate the 6% state sales and use tax on phone services and the 5% gross receipts tax on wireless service providers. Those savings, according to the Department of Revenue, would be $62 million in fiscal year 2023-24.
His plan would also, however, increase a 911 surcharge fee by 38 cents to $2.03, and tie it to the rate of inflation every year after.
Grove argued that doing so would continuously drive up the fee, erasing the savings from the proposed reductions.
Assuming an inflation rate that ranged from 2.11%-2.71% over the next four years, Grove said residents would save $43 million in the coming year and $11 million through 2025. By 2027, however, they’d pay almost $44 million more than they do now.
“People will be paying more under this plan — and that’s because of the infinite tax,” he said. “Tying (the consumer price index) to a tax means that you’ll be paying more every single year … and we are adamately opposed to infinity taxes in the House Republican Caucus.”
Pennsylvania has consistently had some of the highest taxes on cell phones compared to the rest of the nation and most of its neighboring states.
The state also faces an EMS funding crisis, however, that can no longer be solved with community fundraisers, The Center Square previously reported. Without more state support, local officials warn that the entire system teeters on the brink of collapse.
“I think we can all agree that ensuring our emergency responders have all the resources necessary is the best interest of our local communities,” Grove said. “But with this proposal … it would always increase no matter what occurs, unless inflation goes negative.”
Added to the other spending initiatives proposed by Shapiro and House Democrats – property tax and rent rebate expansion, increasing public retirement benefits, and offering tax breaks for in-demand professions, among others – Republicans worry there's no way to pay for any of it, especially as an economic recession looms.
But for Democrats, the upfront investment will solve the state's bigger problem – domestic migration from college graduates seeking economic opportunity elsewhere.
Grove agrees its the state's biggest challenge, but says cutting program fraud and committing to zero-based budgeting could go a long way to balancing the checkbook until population trends reverse.