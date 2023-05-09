(The Center Square) – Vague spending guidelines for grants given to regional emergency services councils and a state advisory board leave the money ripe for abuse, according to a recent report.
State of Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor said Friday that a probe of $34.8 million paid to councils over a four-year period ending in 2021 showed the Department of Health lacked little oversight into the way money was spent. Nor did the agency question unusual reimbursements or routinely collect receipts to justify purchases.
DeFoor said the audit reviewed 60 invoices totaling $3.1 million and found that only 11 included receipts. The rest were either submitted without any documentation at all or conflicting receipts that the department never reconciled.
The Emergency Services Operating Fund pays for training, outreach, equipment, and licensing requirements for 13 regional EMS councils and a state EMS advisory board. Fees collected from moving traffic violations and the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program generate the fund’s revenue.
Between 2017 and 2021, the fund collected roughly $46 million – of which 25% supported the Head Injury Program. The remaining dollars funneled out to councils and the advisory board each year – though vague guidance caused confusion about allowable expenses and, as a result, inconsistent reporting, DeFoor said.
Some of the submitted expenses covered party supplies, catered meals, hotel rooms, and credit card payments, according to the report. Management also told auditors that staff lacked the expertise and resources to enforce appropriate accounting practices.
Acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen said in a written response to the audit that she agreed with DeFoor’s findings. The department has already begun tightening its internal controls to better track spending and clearly define allowable expenses.
As such, the department requested state funding to create a compliance division with its Office of the Budget to improve oversight and accountability.