(The Center Square) – Just outside Harrisburg, Camp Hill borough’s pension accounting mistakes left tens of thousands of dollars in state aid on the table — and made more payments into the plan than necessary.
The problems – which are fixable – came to light in a recent audit report, but fixing them will forfeit three years worth of interest payments.
During that time, Camp Hill’s police pension plan understated payroll costs in its report to the state, thus missing out on about $30,000 in aid. A similar mistake in 2017 required the borough to reimburse the state almost $6,000 for an overpayment.
The issue came from lingering oversight issues, according to the audit. Allowing another individual to review the certified data, for example, could have discovered the error and corrected it – as was recommended in a prior review.
The police pension plan is relatively small, with 10 active members and 16 retirees receiving benefits. Its also fiscally healthy, with a 98.6% funded ratio as of January 2021 – though that’s a 13.4% decrease from 2017.
For the future, the report recommended the borough assign two people to review certified data to prevent further mistakes.
The borough’s police pension, however, wasn’t the only fund to have issues.
Officials allocated about $11,000 more to its cash balance pension plan than the its actual costs in 2019 and 2021. Instead, the audit report noted, state aid can go to the borough’s defined-benefit plans.
Additionally, from 2018-2021, “the borough made contributions to its cash balance pension plan in excess of contributions required to fund the pension plan,” the report noted, which totaled almost $56,000.
As was seen with the underpayment of state aid for the borough’s police pension, auditors noted a lack of “adequate internal control procedures” to avoid mistakes.
It’s not uncommon for audits to find that municipalities took too much or too little state aid related to pension funds, which comes from a tax on out-of-state insurance.
However, larger cities mean bigger mistakes. Recent audits found that Lancaster received $26,000 in too much aid – as The Center Square previously reported – and both Reading and Bethlehem each took $15,000 extra.
Smaller boroughs, however, have made similar mistakes. In August 2022, an audit found that Waynesburg in southwest Pennsylvania had a $75,000 overpayment and West Caln Township in southeast Pennsylvania had a $20,000 underpayment.