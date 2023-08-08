(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has opened public comment for its master plan on aging, preparing the commonwealth as it turns into one of the oldest states in the nation.
The master plan, prompted by an executive order from Gov. Josh Shapiro in May, sets goals for how to maintain “an age and disability-friendly commonwealth so that all Pennsylvanians may live with dignity and independence,” the Department of Aging said.
The department is “taking cues” from a similar plan developed by California as well as input from the AARP, said Kevin Hancock, special advisor to the Pennsylvania secretary of aging.
For the first virtual listening session held on Tuesday, more than 60 people attended to offer thoughts. Three more virtual sessions will be held in August, as well as in-person sessions in each county across the commonwealth.
“Pennsylvania is engaging in this planning process because we are a state with a large older adult and adult with disability population,” Hancock said.
The Department of Aging asked participants how to improve community ties, volunteering opportunities, concerns about housing, and transportation among other issues.
The department is looking for “quick wins” that they can accomplish within a year or two of the plan’s implementation, as well as other areas of concern.
Participants suggested discounted event tickets to get older residents more involved, such as for high school sports games and offering more events catered to them. Public commenters also raised concerns about ageism in the job market and how difficult it can be to find good information on nursing homes.
“Older people and their families cannot get information about what the quality is of nursing homes in their area – they just can’t,” said Daniel, an attendee who is a geriatrician. “It’s very challenging.”
California’s master plan for aging focuses on providing “millions of new housing options to age well,” along with increasing life expectancy, inclusion and equity to increase life satisfaction, and making sure residents have economic security as they age.
In previous discussions of the plan for Pennsylvania, which will be finalized in February, workforce and tax revenues have been a concern. Finding workers to provide care for older residents will present a problem, and Shapiro’s proposed budget added millions in funding for state agencies and initiatives like the property tax rent rebate program.
At the same time, Pennsylvania’s aging population means that the cost of government services could outpace tax revenues to pay for them. Estimates from the Pennsylvania Treasury predicted that a “silver tsunami” could mean an $18 billion budget shortfall by 2035.