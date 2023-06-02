(The Center Square) – Republican officials in Pennsylvania see a new opportunity to boost the state’s savings account, colloquially known as the Rainy Day Fund.
Socking away higher-than-usual investment revenue from the Treasury Department means the administration can meet the national average for emergency savings meant to sustain the government in fiscal straits, they say.
Two years ago, when Treasurer Stacy Garrity took office, she said the fund’s roughly $250 million balance could keep state government running for just two hours. When Pennsylvania collected more than $10 billion in federal pandemic aid, lawmakers stashed half of it away in anticipation of a steep “fiscal cliff.”
“The Rainy Day Fund is designed to be a buffer,” Garrity told reporters Wednesday. “It's a safety net to make sure that we can avoid tax hikes, and cuts to important programs during an economic downturn, which we know is on the horizon.”
The pandemic-era deposits mean Pennsylvania can now keep the government running for 42 days, she said. However, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget – the same one House Democrats advanced late last month – uses the majority of its $5.1 billion balance over the next five years to invest in social programs, job creation and public education.
This alarms Republicans in Shapiro’s cabinet and in the legislature, who believe the majority of the $2.1 billion price tag of his policy priorities can be found through redirecting certain budget revenues and adopting reforms to cut down on welfare fraud.
“It would be great to get that to zero as soon as possible,” said House Minority Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York. “Through budget negotiations, hopefully, we can continue to shrink that so the sooner you close that, the more financially sound we will be.”
Garrity said higher interest rates boosted the department’s investment income revenue from a projected $4.1 million to $437 million. Saving the money, and the extra funds anticipated next year, bolsters the fund instead of draining it, she added.
The Center Square contacted House Democrats for a response to the plan, but received no response at the time of publication.
It’s not the first time Grove has sounded the alarm about the structural imbalance he believes exists in Shapiro’s proposal. In previous press briefings, he’s said the plan’s spending – while more conservative than his predecessor’s requests – will still trigger a $3 billion deficit by 2028.
Manuel Bonder, Shapiro’s spokesman, recently told The Center Square the governor “is focused on bringing Republicans and Democrats together to deliver for all Pennsylvanians – not engaging in the political skullduggery that too often stands in the way of solving problems.”
Garrity told reporters savings proposal cross the aisle.
“I'm confident that this issue will receive strong bipartisan support, just like it has over the past two years – being responsible, and doing what's right isn't flashy, and it rarely grabs headlines,” she said. “But we all know that the fiscal cliff is coming and we must make good decisions now.”