(The Center Square) – Making sure that the billions of dollars to expand broadband access across Pennsylvania are spent well will require collaboration and accountability.
At a broadband summit in Lancaster, one state senator emphasized the importance of communication between the government and the industry responsible for building out connectivity.
“What I constantly tell people is we have divided government, but we can’t have dysfunctional government,” Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-Jacobus, said during a “fireside chat” at the Pennsylvania Broadband Summit in Lancaster.
The state is set to receive almost $2 billion in federal funding alone, as The Center Square previously reported, although most of the money won’t reach the commonwealth until the summer and distribution won’t begin until next year.
Phillips-Hill struck a positive note, saying she’ll be optimistic about the broadband expansion until she has a reason not to be, but wants to improve the state rollout.
“You may be good, but you can always be better – I think we’re off to a really good start and I think there’s an opportunity to get even better,” Phillips-Hill said.
One area of concern isn’t connected to the actual buildout, but to the bureaucratic process of starting construction.
“If we don’t fix the permitting process here in the commonwealth and the regulatory structure, we’re not going to be set up for success,” Phillips-Hill said. “I believe this is one of our caucus’ top priorities.”
Those pitfalls aren’t only self-inflicted by the General Assembly. Local, state, and federal regulations can all cause problems, as well as difficulties in telecommunications, railroad, and utilities companies working together.
Supply chain challenges, interstate competition for workers as broadband expansion money gets doled out nationally, and the effects of inflation can also drive up costs that makes $1.6 billion seem more like $1 billion.
“We’re going to have workforce challenges, and that’s going to amplify pressure on that limited pot of money we’re going to have to achieve connectivity,” Phillips-Hill said.
The senator also spoke of limiting waste, fraud, and abuse.
“If you don’t do with the money what you were supposed to, taxpayers should get that back,” Phillips-Hill said. “The problem with waste, fraud, and abuse is that once that money goes out … we’re going to get back only pennies on what was lost.”
Catching fraud “on the front end rather than finding fraud at the back end,” she said, was important. “My folks back home, all those taxes come out of one wallet … they want to make sure that the money is spent efficiently, effectively, and that the objectives that were set are met."