(The Center Square) – A state representative from Montgomery County recently offered two ideas that could widen the pool of mental health care workers in Pennsylvania to address lacking youth services and statewide staffing shortages.
Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, introduced House Bills 725 and 726 last week in support of Governor Josh Shapiro’s plans to combat the strains placed on the system by an aging population, and low enrollment and retention rates at state-run universities.
“Especially as the need for mental health services challenges the system’s capacity, we need to address the profession’s recruitment and burnout,” Ciresi said. “My two bills would help retain and recruit highly qualified individuals into the mental health field and ensure that our children receive the quality care they need.”
House Bill 725 provides student loan forgiveness to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in mental health. To receive forgiveness, students must attend one of the 10 schools within the state system and would need to work specifically with children and adolescents in the field of mental healthcare after graduating.
House Bill 726 would retain adolescent mental healthcare providers by allowing them to enter a lottery which would award winners $5,000 yearly for five consecutive years.
The proposals fit into a broader strategy to address Pennsylvania’s demographics cliff and the financial strain it will place on taxpayers to continue funding government services.
As the Center Square recently reported, lawmakers and educators are bracing for these pain points to worsen in the next few years as the decline in fertility rates and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic play out.
For adolescents facing an unprecedented mental health crisis, solutions cannot come soon enough, lawmakers say. Last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly half of high school students were struggling with “persistently feeling sad or hopeless.” The numbers for specific groups – including girls, children of color, and LGBT youth – were even higher.
In introducing the bills, Ciresi echoed the concerns of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association, who declared the state of children’s mental health to be a national emergency.
Suicide, drug use, and high-risk sexual behavior are among the major areas of concern for adolescents, according to experts. Physical, sexual, and emotional abuse – as well as racism –were among the interpersonal factors contributing to the crisis. Researchers from Penn State University added that “diseases of despair” were already on the rise in the state prior to the pandemic.
“We in Pennsylvania urgently need more qualified mental health professionals to help our children with the issues they are facing,” said Ciresi.
The Joint State Government’s Commission reported a below-average number of mental healthcare workers per capita, leaving fewer people to address greater problems. The proposed bills seek to begin to alleviate this stress by growing the workforce through education and retaining more practicing professionals through incentivization.