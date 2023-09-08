(The Center Square) – Podiatrists may soon prescribe medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, that is if the Legislature takes the advice of the state’s advisory panel.
The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board voted this week in favor of a recommendation to add podiatrists to a list of more than 1,800 medical providers that includes among others psychiatrists, primary care physicians, specialists, anesthesiologists, and oncologists.
Supporters say podiatry patients live with neuropathy and intractable pain – two of the 24 conditions approved for medical cannabis use. For now, however, they must see another physician for a prescription.
As of 2021, more than 1,500 podiatrists were registered in Pennsylvania. The board’s recommendations must be approved by the Legislature.
Since the state’s medical marijuana program enactment in 2019, lawmakers have made several changes, including expanding the list of qualifying conditions. Bills pending propose adding edibles to the market, eliminating annual card renewals and the list of qualifying conditions.
The program serves more than 922,000 patients and caregivers, generating $7.4 billion in sales since the first dispensaries opened in 2018.