(The Center Square) — Though debates over taxation and public safety tend to dominate elections, issues like biking and pedestrian safety can still shape local races.
In Lancaster, worries over unsafe roads compelled a candidate to run for office.
“Street safety is something that’s very important to me,” said John Hursh, a Democratic candidate for Lancaster City Council. “I really got into the race initially because three of my friends had been hit by cars while on their bikes in a span of three months.”
Hursh wants to get local residents involved in improving their streets because “people are the experts on their blocks.”
A common issue, however, is that municipal governments and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can disagree about what to do with a street, especially when it’s state-owned.
“The reality is the local municipal government and PennDOT have differing objectives,” he said. “PennDOT is about moving vehicle traffic efficiently and quickly, and that doesn’t always jive with a city where people are trying to exist, kids are trying to play, people are walking, biking to work — and driving, too.”
The local/state divide has been a common problem across the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported. Local officials sometimes must wait weeks or months for relatively small-scale fixes for potholes or tree clearance.
Giving municipalities more power to address those issues could have benefits to both sides.
“I’m really about the small things,” Hursh said. “What I would really like to see is PennDOT give more flexibility on the small things.”
In that scenario, local leaders could take “traffic-calming measures that are less cost-intensive,” Hursh said, like raising a crosswalk on a state road or adding curb extensions.
Those changes might be critical for achieving Vision Zero, a road safety project that aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries. In Lancaster, Hursh noted, the majority of crashes occur on state-owned roads. The city was one of 37 nationally to get a federal grant ($13 million) to make Vision Zero-style changes.
While traffic fatalities slightly decreased in Pennsylvania in 2022 after a few years of increasing deaths, pedestrian deaths in the commonwealth reached their second-highest number in the last 20 years.
Street safety isn’t only about bike lanes. Resident concerns, Hursh argues, come back to the dangers of speeding.
“People at the end of the day, though, they want to see speeding go away. That’s the really big thing: Nobody wants cars driving 35, 40 miles an hour down their street,” Hursh said. “Street safety is an economic issue as well … if you slow the traffic down, you’re probably going to get more foot traffic.”