(The Center Square) – A modernization plan for the state’s public assistance program targeting low-income families cleared the state House earlier this week.
The proposal creates a state advisory board for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children – commonly known as WIC. The 19-member panel will recommend system updates that make it easier for participants to access benefits and better understand the rules for choosing approved food.
“Our current program does not treat enrollees with respect,” said Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia. “Single parents and impoverished families are not able to reload their benefits online, struggle to identify which food item is covered by WIC before getting to the check-out line and hold a strong belief that non-WIC participants look at them with a stigma and shame.”
The proposal comes as a response to the “immediate action” needed to reverse the decline in WIC participation by increasing the quality of services provided by federal funding, supporters say.
“As the system is now, we are failing to maximize the benefits that WIC can provide for our single parents and struggling families,” Bullock said. “This legislation will help to modernize and update the process from top to bottom and get the people who need assistance the assistance they need.”
Specifically, the Secretary of Health will appoint a representative to the board, as well as a designee for the director of the WIC program. The panel will also include two subject matter experts; two medical professionals – including a pediatrician; two advocates focused on addressing food insecurity, two child or maternal experts; three WIC participants; two representatives for WIC-authorized stores; three representatives for WIC local agencies; and one breastfeeding expert.
“We need to ensure that we’re taking full advantage of the federal funding we receive for WIC in the commonwealth,” Bullock said.
A fiscal note for the legislation notes the new board will not require funding from the state budget. The bill passed the lower chamber with bipartisan support and heads to the Senate for consideration.