(The Center Square) – The Falls Township police pension continues violating state law and faces financial insolvency, according to a recent audit.
The Bucks County municipality is just one of many across Pennsylvania that misreported data, missed out on state aid, received too much, or granted pension benefits beyond what’s allowed.
In Falls Township, however, auditors say officials offer benefits out of line with Act 600, the state’s law regarding police pensions, and – despite prior warnings – have not yet complied.
From the cost of living provisions and survivor’s benefits to extra monthly payouts for service length and disability benefits, the township’s pension plan governing document and collective bargaining agreement are rife with conflicts.
The pension fund represents 44 active members, one terminated member eligible for future benefits, and 67 retirees.
The audit recommends municipal officials “take whatever action is necessary” to align the plan’s benefits with state law “at their earliest opportunity to do so.”
Auditors also flagged the plan’s 65.5% funding ratio. Since 2009, the pension fund’s level has fallen below 70%, classifying it as moderately distressed.
Though the city’s non-uniformed pension plan was not flagged for similar issues, a data reporting error led to the township receiving about $5,000 more in state aid than it was entitled to, which requires officials to repay the money to the state.