(The Center Square) – As pedestrian deaths rise, lawmakers think fines for the drivers who endanger them should too.
Rep. Steve Malagari, D-Lansdale, says the state’s $50 fine for drivers who don’t yield the right-of-way should quadruple to $200 when the violation happens in a school zone.
“Not stopping for someone in a crosswalk isn’t merely inconsiderate — it can be lethal,” he wrote in a legislative memo for House Bill 1056. “Requiring vehicles to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk is a commonsense change that can save lives.”
Close to half of pedestrian deaths happen when a driver strikes a pedestrian using a crosswalk. Malagari’s bill would require drivers traveling in both directions to yield.
Generally, Pennsylvania law allows people to cross the street at any point, but pedestrians must use a sidewalk and crosswalk when available, and yield to vehicles when not at an intersection and no crosswalk exists.
Though traffic deaths in the commonwealth fell in 2022 after a years-long increase, pedestrian deaths did not. PennDOT said in April the 183 fatalities recorded in 2022 were the second-highest number seen in 20 years.
Since 2019, pedestrian deaths have risen 21%, as The Center Square previously reported.
Not all places are equally dangerous, however. Pittsburgh is the safest large city in the commonwealth, with fewer pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people than the metro areas of Allentown, Scranton, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia.
The focus of concern from pedestrian advocates, however, isn’t driver fines. Instead, it’s road design. Traffic engineers focused more on moving vehicles quickly through neighborhoods rather than making roads safer for non-motorists, Steve Davis of Smart Growth America previously told The Center Square.
“Some form of poor/degraded driver performance is present in the majority of crashes,” PennDOT noted in its 2021 Crash Facts & Statistics report. “Impaired driving and speeding continue to be big contributors to fatal crashes.”