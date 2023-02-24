(The Center Square) – As cities and towns across Pennsylvania struggle to build more houses and deal with deteriorating properties, officials in Erie have taken a basic step: require blighted properties to register, or be subject to fines.
The money raised from registration won’t be enough to mend and demolish houses, but it adds pressure on property owners to address an issue that drives down the home values of their neighbors.
“We’re a city that’s lost tens of thousands of people in the last couple decades, so that’s led to a lack of investment in new housing, and a lack of investment maintaining the current housing stock,” Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson said. “So we have a real gap that is starting to get exasperated.”
In January, Council approved an ordinance to charge a $300 registration fee to owners of unoccupied properties every six months. If owners don’t register and provide contact information for whoever maintains the property, they are then subject to fines.
“The recent move for a vacancy and foreclosure registration is really just hoping to take that burden of blight enforcement off of the good, taxpaying homeowners of Erie and place it on people who are neglecting their properties,” Nelson said.
Those blighted properties can run the gamut, Nelson said. Some are houses that have been vacant for more than a decade. Another is a former church building that’s owned by a private bank and owes back taxes. Outside speculators sitting on properties have also been a problem, he said.
Those properties can also fall into disrepair due to lax code enforcement, with too many vacant properties in the city and not enough inspectors to check on them.
“Manpower’s an issue and this registration will make our team more efficient,” Nelson said.
A 2021 blight report from the city’s Planning and Neighborhood Resources Department noted that 427 residential properties were deemed unsound and another 3,107 were in poor condition.
The economic impact of unsound units alone have a dramatic effect on neighbors and city revenues.
“Location near a(n) unsound property decreases the value of a home by nearly 41% which means a loss of equity to homeowners and an estimated $4,341,616 loss in property taxes per year for the City,” the report noted.
To get owners to take action on their blighted property can take years, which can drive down property values even more.
“A lot of these vacant properties are foreclosed properties,” Nelson said. The “big benefit” of registration is knowing who’s responsible for the property and holding corporations accountable to prevent blight.
State law and Erie’s status as a third-class city, however, limits what local leaders can do.
“I think one of the biggest things from the state level is the restriction of the third-class city code, putting all of the tax burden on property,” Nelson said. “It’s a disincentive to invest.”
“We have a disinvestment in cities across our state because of these tax burdens on property owners,” Nelson said. “My city’s almost half tax-exempt properties, so the burden of providing for the economic GDP stimulus of this whole region falls on property owners that just live in the city.”
By requiring third-class cities to rely on property taxes, locals can move to the suburbs to avoid the tax burden.
“If we were able to get income tax on commuters, then there’d be a lot more reason to invest in property in the city,” Nelson said. “They’re not giving us an opportunity to innovate — they’d do better pulling all of the codes off and letting us all just figure it out on our own.”